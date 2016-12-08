版本:
BRIEF-CymaBay announces appointments of Robert Booth, Caroline Loewy to board

Dec 8 Cymabay Therapeutics Inc :

* CymaBay announces the appointments of Robert Booth, Ph.D. and Caroline Loewy to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

