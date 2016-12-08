版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-NantHealth, NantKwest and NantOmics announce availability of GPS cancer and phase i - iii quilt trials through the U.S. National Institutes of Health's ClinicalTrials.gov

Dec 8 NantHealth Inc

* NantHealth, NantKwest and NantOmics announce availability of GPS cancer and phase i - iii quilt trials through the U.S. National Institutes of Health's ClinicalTrials.gov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

