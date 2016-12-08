版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-KB Home names Chris Apostolopoulos as regional president of California operations

* KB Home names Chris Apostolopoulos as regional president of its California operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

