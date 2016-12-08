版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-ParkerVision names Frank N. Newman and Paul A. Rosenbaum to its board of directors

Dec 8 ParkerVision Inc -

* Appointments expand co's board to nine members, seven of whom are independent

* ParkerVision names Frank N. Newman And Paul A. Rosenbaum to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

