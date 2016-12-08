版本:
中国
2016年 12月 8日 星期四

BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands reports Q3 fiscal 2017 financial results

Dec 8 Cherokee Inc -

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $32.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-gaap net income $0.08 per diluted share

* Sees 2018 adjusted ebitda is anticipated to be in range of $19.0 - $20.0 million

* Fy2018 revenue view $42.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cherokee global brands reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $6.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.76

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $49 million to $50 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

