BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands reports Q3 fiscal 2017 financial results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Cherokee Inc -
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $32.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-gaap net income $0.08 per diluted share
* Sees 2018 adjusted ebitda is anticipated to be in range of $19.0 - $20.0 million
* Fy2018 revenue view $42.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cherokee global brands reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.10
* Q3 revenue $6.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.76
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $49 million to $50 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.