2016年 12月 8日

BRIEF-OHR Pharmaceutical announces pricing of $7.75 mln public offering of common stock and warrants

Dec 8 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc -

* Priced a registered public offering of an aggregate of 3.87 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $2.00 per share

* Announces pricing of $7.75 million public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

