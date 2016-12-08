版本:
BRIEF-DLH reports Q4 fiscal year 2016 results

Dec 8 DLH Holdings Corp -

* Qtrly income from operations per share $0.11

* Dlh reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue rose 59.6 percent to $27.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

