BRIEF-Cantel Medical Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

Dec 8 Cantel Medical Corp :

* Cantel Medical reports record results for the first quarter ended October 31, 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $187.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.5 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

