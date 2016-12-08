版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals updates on trial for patients with congenital myasthenic syndromes

Dec 8 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Allowing Adult CMS patients to participate in trial

* "Continue to believe that we will report top-line results from this study in second half of 2017"

* Number of patients increased to approximately 20

* Provides update on its clinical trial for patients with congenital myasthenic syndromes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

