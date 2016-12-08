版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Nuance to offer $500 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

Dec 8 Nuance Communications Inc :

* Nuance Communications Inc - it intends to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* Nuance announces proposed $500 million offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐