2016年 12月 8日

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences submits new drug application to U.S. FDA for Hepatitis C

Dec 8 Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead Sciences Inc - nda for sof/vel/vox is based on data from two phase 3 studies (polaris-1 and polaris-4)

* Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration for the investigational single tablet regimen sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

