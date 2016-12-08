版本:
BRIEF-FunctionX appoints independent director

Dec 8 Functionx Inc

* Function(X) Inc. Board of directors appoints Frank E. Barnes iii as independent director of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

