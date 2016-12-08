版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Critical Outcome Technologies appoints Alison Silva as CEO

Dec 8 Critical Outcome Technologies Inc:

* Critical Outcome Technologies appoints Alison Silva as chief executive officer

* Critical Outcome Technologies Inc - Silva, who currently serves on board and as president, will succeed Wayne Danter, Co's founder and current CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐