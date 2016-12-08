版本:
BRIEF-Waters Corp appoints Sherry Buck as CFO

Dec 8 Waters Corp:

* Waters Corporation announces Sherry Buck as chief financial officer

* Buck replaces Eugene G. Cassis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

