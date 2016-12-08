版本:
BRIEF-Simulations Plus says preliminary revenues for Q1 rose 10.9 pct

Dec 8 Simulations Plus Inc -

* Expects to file 10-Q with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or before Jan 9, 2017

* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for first quarter FY 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 10.9 percent to $5.36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

