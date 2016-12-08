版本:
BRIEF-Lilly says neoMONARCH phase 2 trial met primary endpoint of reducing expression of KI67

Dec 8 Eli Lilly and Co :

* Eli Lilly and Co - trial met its primary endpoint of reducing expression of KI67, a biomarker of cell proliferation, after two weeks of treatment

* Eli Lilly-results showed abemaciclib monotherapy, abemaciclib in combination with anastrozole significantly reduced KI67 more than anastrozole alone

* Lilly presents neoMONARCH phase 2 data on abemaciclib in early-stage breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

