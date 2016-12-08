版本:
2016年 12月 8日

BRIEF-Baozun announces pricing of follow-on public offering of 6 mln ADSs

Dec 8 Baozun Inc :

* Baozun - public offering of an aggregate of 6 million American Depositary Shares by co and several selling shareholders was priced at US$12.25 per ADS

* Baozun announces pricing of follow-on public offering of 6,000,000 American Depositary Shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

