公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime Holdings says prices $15 mln offering

Dec 8 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - $15 million public offering of 10 million shares & Class A warrants was priced at combined price of $1.50 per share & Class A warrant

* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. prices $15 million offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

