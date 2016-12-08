版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Jernigan Capital says priced offering of common stock

Dec 8 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Says public offering of 2.65 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share

* Jernigan Capital Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its development portfolio

* Jernigan Capital Inc. announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐