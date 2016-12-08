版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Rexford buys industrial property for $24.4 mln, sells two for $19 mln

Dec 8 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - used sale proceeds and cash on hand to fund acquisition

* Rexford industrial acquires industrial property for $24.4 million and sells two properties for $19.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

