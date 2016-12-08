版本:
BRIEF-TAG announces normal course issuer bid renewal

Dec 8 TAG Oil Ltd :

* To renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase and cancel up to 2.0 million of its common shares

* TAG Oil Ltd - purchases can commence on December 12, 2016, and will terminate on December 11, 2017

* TAG announces normal course issuer bid renewal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

