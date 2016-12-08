版本:
BRIEF-Singulex, Thermo Fisher enter into license, supply agreement

Dec 8 Singulex Inc :

* Agreement provides Singulex access to Thermo Scientific BRAHMS PCT

* Singulex and Thermo Fisher Scientific enter into license and supply agreement to bring next generation immunodiagnostics to sepsis and SIRS Diagnostics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

