版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy Renewables acquires Colorado solar project

Dec 8 Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy Corp - acquisition of 13-megawatt Victory Solar Power Project in Adams County, Colo., from developer Juwi Inc

* Duke Energy Renewables acquires Colorado solar project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐