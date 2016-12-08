版本:
BRIEF-Recro Pharma announces proposed public offering of common stock

Dec 8 Recro Pharma Inc :

* Recro Pharma Inc - intends to use net proceeds of proposed offering to fund NDA filing for IV Meloxicam

* Recro Pharma announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

