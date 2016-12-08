版本:
BRIEF-Northrop Grumman elects Mark A. Welsh III to board

Dec 8 Northrop Grumman Corp :

* Northrop Grumman Corp - addition of Welsh increases Northrop Grumman's board of directors to 14 members, 13 of whom are independent directors

* Northrop Grumman elects Mark A. Welsh III to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

