BRIEF-RGS Energy prices $4.1 mln public offering of common stock, warrants

Dec 8 RGS Energy :

* Priced $4.1 million public offering of units to purchase shares of common stock at $0.22 per unit

* RGS Energy prices $4.1 million public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

