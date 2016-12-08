BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises Q4 earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Duke Energy moving forward with permanent water solutions
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
Dec 8 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc :
* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc - consolidated deliveries were 1,870 homes in Q4 of fiscal 2016, an 8.3% increase
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $802.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hovnanian Enterprises - as of Oct 31, no. of homes in contract backlog decreased 14.9% to 2,649 homes versus 3,112 homes as of Oct 31, 2015
* Hovnanian enterprises reports fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue rose 16.1 percent to $805.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 A top U.S. senator on Friday called for wider federal scrutiny into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's marketing of diesel-powered SUVs, as British regulators sought answers from the Italian-American automaker in the aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal.