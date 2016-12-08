版本:
BRIEF-Amex names Victor Cantore as chief executive officer

Dec 8 Amex Exploration Inc :

* Amex appoints new CEO and consolidates its shares

* Jacques Trottier will become executive chairman of board of directors

* Victor Cantore has been appointed president and chief executive officer

* Also, co's board has approved consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a five-for-one basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

