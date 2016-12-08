版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-General Dynamics Bath Iron Works awarded contract to continue DDG 51 lead yard services, flight III design

Dec 8 General Dynamics Corp :

* General Dynamics Bath Iron Works awarded contract to continue DDG 51 lead yard services and flight III design

* U.S. Navy has awarded company a $59 million contract for Arleigh Burke-Class (DDG 51) lead yard services among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

