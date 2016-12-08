版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit prices offering of stock

Dec 8 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc :

* Eagle Point Credit Company prices offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 1.00 million common shares priced at $17.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐