版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Canada Coal confirms terms and status of LOI with Honu Inc

Dec 8 Canada Coal Inc :

* Confirms terms and status of its non-binding letter of intent with Honu Inc

* Canada Coal provides update on LOI with Honu Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

