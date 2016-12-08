版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 01:24 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute provides trading update

Dec 8 Universal Technical Institute Inc :

* Universal Technical Institute provides trading update

* Confirms at this time that "there are no pending non-public, material disclosures" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

