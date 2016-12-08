版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 02:36 BJT

BRIEF-GE acquires Iders Incorporated

Dec 8 General Electric Co

* Announces acquisition of iders incorporated

* Says will also inherit ongoing product development projects that aim to improve productivity and other customer outcomes

* GE acquires iders incorporated to accelerate vision for self-aware trains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

