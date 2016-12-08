版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Montana Exploration announces equity rights offering

Dec 8 Montana Exploration Corp

* Montana Exploration announces equity rights offering

* Montana Exploration -each 4 rights will entitle holder to subscribe for 1 common share of co upon payment of subscription price of C$0.195 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

