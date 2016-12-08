版本:
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US Inc. announces launch of public offering of common stock

Dec 8 Lonestar Resources US Inc

* Says co announced commencement of underwritten public offering of 8.75 million shares of class A voting common stock

* Co intends to use net proceeds from offering to purchase additional shares of common stock, to repay Seaport Global Securities LLC

* Lonestar Resources US Inc. announces launch of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

