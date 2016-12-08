版本:
BRIEF-Howard G. Buffett to retire from the Coca-Cola Company board of directors

Dec 8 Coca-cola Co

* Howard G. Buffett has chosen to retire from board to focus more time on his work as chairman and CEO of Howard G. Buffett foundation

* Howard Buffett will not stand for re-election to board at company's annual meeting of shareowners in April 2017

* Howard G. Buffett to retire from the Coca-Cola Company board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

