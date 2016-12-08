版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Spartan Energy says board approved $145 mln capital budget for 2017

Dec 8 Spartan Energy Corp :

* Spartan Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil acquisition, 2017 corporate budget and increase in borrowing base to $350 million

* Board of directors has approved a $145 million capital budget for 2017

* 2017 budget is expected to be fully funded by internally generated cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐