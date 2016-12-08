BRIEF-Boralex announces acquisition of Enercon's interest in 230 MW Niagara Region Wind Farm

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Boralex Inc
* Increases FY dividend by 7.1 percent to C$0.60per share
* Transaction is expected to be double-digit accretive to 2017 discretionary cash flow per share
* Boralex revises upward its 2017 EBITDA target from $290 million to $375 million
* To acquire interest in 230 MW Niagara region wind farm for a total cash consideration of $238.5 million
* Niagara region wind farm is expected to generate approximately $84 million in annual run-rate EBITDA
* Announces an increase in its 2020 contracted capacity target from 1,650 MW to 2,000 MW
* Boralex announces the acquisition of Enercon's interest in the 230 MW Niagara Region wind farm, a $150 million public equity offering and a 7.1% increase in its annual dividend per share
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.