2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Fortress announces sale of riverplace tower in downtown jacksonville

Dec 8 Fortress Investment Group Llc :

* Fortress Investment Group Llc - 441,000 square foot class a tower was sold for $53.4 million

* Fortress announces sale of riverplace tower in downtown jacksonville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

