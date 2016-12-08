版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Unum chairman Watjen to retire

Dec 8 Unum Group :

* Unum chairman Watjen to retire; Kabat appointed successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

