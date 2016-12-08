BRIEF-Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Finisar Corp
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $376.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 37% to 38%, sees Q3 non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 18.5% to 19.5%
* Finisar announces record second fiscal quarter revenues and profits
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue $369.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $362 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.58 to $0.64
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $378 million to $398 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.