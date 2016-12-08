版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Davidstea reports Q3 loss per share of c$0.20

Dec 8 Davidstea Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.62, revenue view c$89.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.20

* Q3 sales c$44.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$43.4 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35 to c$0.40

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share c$0.47 to c$0.52

* Sees Q4 2016 sales c$84 million to c$88 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales c$214 million to c$218 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 18.4 to 20.6 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 sales up 10.8 to 16.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐