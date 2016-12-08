BRIEF-Davidstea reports Q3 loss per share of c$0.20

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Davidstea Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.62, revenue view c$89.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share c$0.20
* Q3 sales c$44.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$43.4 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35 to c$0.40
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share c$0.47 to c$0.52
* Sees Q4 2016 sales c$84 million to c$88 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales c$214 million to c$218 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 18.4 to 20.6 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 sales up 10.8 to 16.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.