BRIEF-Oncosec reports Q1 loss per share of $0.29

Dec 8 Oncosec Medical Inc

* Oncosec announces first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

