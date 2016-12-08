版本:
2016年 12月 9日

BRIEF-Bunge Limited appoints Thomas Boehlert as CFO

Dec 8 Bunge Ltd

* Boehlert succeeds Drew Burke, who is retiring

* Bunge limited appoints Thomas Boehlert as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

