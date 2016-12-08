版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Oil-Dri Q1 earnings per share $0.28

Dec 8 Oil-dri Corporation Of America :

* Oil-Dri announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $66.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐