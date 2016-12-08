版本:
BRIEF-Xactly sees Q4 revenue between $23.6 mln to $24.4 mln

Dec 8 Xactly Corp :

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $25.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $96.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xactly reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $23.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.8 million

* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.13

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.33 to $0.36

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.60 to $0.63

* Sees Q4 2017 gaap loss per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $23.6 million to $24.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $94.8 million to $95.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

