BRIEF-Enzo Biochem Qtrly loss per share $0.03

Dec 8 Enzo Biochem Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Enzo Biochem reports improved first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $26.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

