公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Fred's Inc net sales for Q3 were $516.6 million, down 4.5 pct

Dec 8 Fred's Inc :

* Net sales for Q3 were $516.6 million, down 4.5 pct

* Recorded charges totaling $38.0 million, or $0.78 per share after tax during quarter, primarily related to inventory write-downs

* Comparable store sales for november declined 2.9 pct versus an increase of 1.7 pct in year-earlier month

* Decline in november 2016 comparable store sales reflected continued challenges in both front store and pharmacy sales

* Fred's announces third quarter 2016 results, november sales

* Q3 sales $516.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $514.3 million

* November same store sales fell 2.9 percent

* Q3 loss per share $1.05

* November sales fell 3.6 percent to $159.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

