BRIEF-Fred's Inc net sales for Q3 were $516.6 million, down 4.5 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Fred's Inc :
* Net sales for Q3 were $516.6 million, down 4.5 pct
* Recorded charges totaling $38.0 million, or $0.78 per share after tax during quarter, primarily related to inventory write-downs
* Comparable store sales for november declined 2.9 pct versus an increase of 1.7 pct in year-earlier month
* Decline in november 2016 comparable store sales reflected continued challenges in both front store and pharmacy sales
* Fred's announces third quarter 2016 results, november sales
* Q3 sales $516.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $514.3 million
* November same store sales fell 2.9 percent
* Q3 loss per share $1.05
* November sales fell 3.6 percent to $159.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.