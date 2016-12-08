BRIEF-RH reports Q3 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc :
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted EPS in range of $1.19 to $1.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 net revenues in range of $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion
* Says co's stock ticker symbol "RH" will remain same
* Says lowering Q4 2016 outlook due to slower quarter-to-date holiday sales
* Sees Q4 net revenues in range of $562 million to $592 million
* Says effective Jan 1, 2017, co will change its corporate name to "RH"
* RH reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $549.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $527.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.