BRIEF-Duluth Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 8 Duluth Holdings Inc :
* Duluth Holdings Inc - reaffirmed long-term financial targets of about 20 pct net sales growth, 25 pct net income growth and 25 pct adjusted EBITDA growth
* Duluth Holdings Inc - capital expenditures of $25.0 to $26.0 million for FY 2016
* Duluth Holdings Inc announces third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 sales $67 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.60
* Sees FY 2016 sales $360 million to $370 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.